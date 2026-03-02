Short Interest in ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:UPV) Drops By 39.6%

ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:UPV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,157 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the January 29th total of 5,223 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,597 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,597 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe Stock Performance

ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe stock traded down $4.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.12. ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe has a fifty-two week low of $51.37 and a fifty-two week high of $104.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:UPV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.72% of ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe

ProShares Ultra MSCI Europe seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Europe Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the equity market performance of the developed markets in Europe. The Index is divided into large and mid-cap segments, and targets approximately 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization of the region.

