Short Interest in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Grows By 38.1%

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 43,246 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the January 29th total of 31,308 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 366,285 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elyxium Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 50,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 20,076 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.1% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 315,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,197,000 after acquiring an additional 12,410 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 21,582 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 40,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MUNI traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.08. The stock had a trading volume of 221,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,726. PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund has a twelve month low of $49.58 and a twelve month high of $53.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.45.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds). Municipal Bonds are issued by or on behalf of states and local governments and their agencies, authorities and other instrumentalities.

