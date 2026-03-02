Short Interest in JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTCMKTS:NATKY) Rises By 34.5%

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTCMKTS:NATKY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 12,668 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the January 29th total of 9,421 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 367 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 367 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.5 days.

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom Price Performance

NATKY opened at $76.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.52. JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $91.26.

About JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom is Kazakhstan’s state‐owned uranium producer and the world’s largest supplier of natural uranium oxide. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Astana, Kazatomprom oversees the country’s exploration, mining and export of uranium and related services. The company holds mineral rights for a number of significant in‐situ leaching (ISL) uranium deposits and conducts downstream activities through various joint ventures and subsidiaries.

Kazatomprom’s core operations focus on the recovery and processing of uranium ore into U3O8 concentrate.

