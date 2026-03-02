Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX) Expands By 75.4%

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 91,325 shares, an increase of 75.4% from the January 29th total of 52,081 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 431,834 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 431,834 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDX opened at $25.84 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $26.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.59.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (IBDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2032 and December 15, 2032. IBDX was launched on Jun 28, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

