Short Interest in IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE:IRS) Declines By 22.8%

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 161,410 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the January 29th total of 209,010 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,133 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 2,367,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,975,000 after purchasing an additional 938,706 shares during the last quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC now owns 163,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 32,406 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Get IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IRS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones Price Performance

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones stock opened at $15.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $19.14.

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones had a net margin of 85.84% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $105.18 million for the quarter.

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA (NYSE: IRS) is Argentina’s leading real estate company, specializing in the development, acquisition and management of commercial, office, residential and hospitality properties. The company’s core operations encompass the planning and operation of shopping centers, premium office towers in Buenos Aires, urban residential complexes and full-service hotels. IRSA leverages its extensive land bank and development expertise to create mixed-use destinations that cater to evolving urban lifestyles.

IRSA’s shopping center division features a portfolio of flagship malls in Argentina, complemented by its Mall Plaza platform, which develops and operates retail destinations in Chile, Peru and Colombia.

Featured Stories

