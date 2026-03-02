Short Interest in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) Declines By 45.2%

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 11,450,919 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the January 29th total of 20,904,590 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,071,371 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,071,371 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FOX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Monday, December 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

FOX Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of FOX stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.99. 1,785,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,165. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $43.18 and a fifty-two week high of $68.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.27 and its 200-day moving average is $58.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.56.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 11.41%. Analysts predict that FOX will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.46%.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In other FOX news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 29,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $2,079,336.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 35,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,269.90. The trade was a 45.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FOX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in FOX by 336.9% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting FOX

Here are the key news stories impacting FOX this week:

About FOX

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) is a U.S.-based media company that operates television broadcast, news and sports businesses. The company traces its contemporary structure to the 2019 reorganization that followed the sale of certain entertainment assets to The Walt Disney Company; Fox Corporation retained a portfolio centered on the Fox Broadcasting Company, Fox Television Stations, Fox News Media and Fox Sports. Over time the company has expanded its digital footprint through acquisitions and direct-to-consumer services, building a mix of linear and streaming distribution.

FOX’s core activities include the creation, aggregation and distribution of television programming and live sports, the operation of national cable news and business networks, and the ownership and operation of local broadcast stations.

Further Reading

