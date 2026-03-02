Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Declines By 26.5%

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 41,529 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the January 29th total of 56,504 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,805 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,805 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:FYX traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $123.68. 18,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,133. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.36 and its 200-day moving average is $113.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.14. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $77.66 and a 1-year high of $125.83.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.3713 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,654,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Troutman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,659,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 370.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Finally, Crusonia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,307,000.

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

