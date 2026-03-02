Short Interest in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Decreases By 31.7%

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 61,874 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the January 29th total of 90,591 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,354 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 8,354 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of First Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCAP. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Capital by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,226 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 40,918 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Capital by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,010 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Capital by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 49,180 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Capital by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Capital by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 34,703 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. 11.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Capital in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

First Capital Trading Up 2.3%

NASDAQ FCAP traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.98. 1,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.63. First Capital has a 12 month low of $33.73 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.82.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 12.95%.

First Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.31%.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company organized as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker FCAP, the firm specializes in providing debt and equity financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. External management is provided by First Capital Asset Management, LLC, leveraging senior credit expertise to structure tailored financing that supports growth initiatives, recapitalizations and acquisitions.

The company’s investment portfolio comprises senior secured loans, second-lien and subordinated debt, as well as equity co-investments.

