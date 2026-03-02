Short Interest in Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPT) Decreases By 35.7%

Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 379,491 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the January 29th total of 589,937 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 529,899 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 529,899 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Captivision Trading Down 1.7%

Captivision stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 79,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,426. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74. Captivision has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.93.

Institutional Trading of Captivision

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Captivision stock. Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPT – Free Report) by 159.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,972 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc. owned about 0.10% of Captivision worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Captivision to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd.

About Captivision

Captivision Inc engages in the development and manufacture of an architectural media glass product called G-Glass which is an IT-enabled construction material capable of transforming buildings into digital media devices. The company was founded on February 24, 2023 and is headquartered in Nailsworth, the United Kingdom.

