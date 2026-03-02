Short Interest in abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Declines By 22.6%

abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 96,532 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the January 29th total of 124,664 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,582 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 165,582 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,659,000. Rareview Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,867,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 12,864.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 161,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 160,679 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,555,000. Finally, Truffle Hound Capital LLC raised its holdings in abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $16.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average is $15.75. abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.99 and a 52 week high of $16.90.

abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th.

(Get Free Report)

The abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company listed on the NYSE American under the ticker FAX. The fund seeks to provide total return by focusing primarily on current income and secondarily on capital appreciation through a diversified portfolio of Asia-Pacific securities.

Its investment portfolio is concentrated in dividend-paying equity securities of companies domiciled or operating in the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan. The fund may invest in common stocks, real estate investment trusts (REITs), depositary receipts, convertible securities and derivatives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.