Shore Bancshares Inc (SHBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

Shore Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th.

Shore Bancshares has a payout ratio of 26.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Shore Bancshares to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ SHBI opened at $18.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Shore Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $20.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Shore Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SHBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 17.36%.The company had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shore Bancshares will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shore Bancshares, Inc (NASDAQ: SHBI) is the bank holding company for Shore Community Bank, a commercial bank headquartered in Mount Holly, New Jersey. The company provides a full suite of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses, including deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage financing, and cash management solutions. Through its branch network, Shore Bancshares focuses on delivering community-oriented banking services with an emphasis on personalized customer relationships.

Shore Community Bank’s lending portfolio includes commercial real estate, construction loans, agricultural loans, small business loans under government-sponsored programs, and conventional residential mortgages.

