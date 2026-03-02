SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SGSOY shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SGS from an “equal weight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th.

Shares of SGSOY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.35. 23,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average is $11.19. SGS has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $12.76.

SGS SA is a Switzerland-based multinational company that provides inspection, verification, testing and certification services. Established in the late 19th century, SGS has grown into a global provider of conformity assessment services that help businesses manage risk, ensure quality and meet regulatory requirements across product lifecycles and supply chains. The company’s services are designed to verify that products, systems and processes meet specified standards and customer expectations.

Core activities include laboratory testing, on-site inspections, certification of management systems and product conformity, supply chain audits and technical verification.

