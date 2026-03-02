Senior (LON:SNR) Announces Earnings Results

Senior (LON:SNR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 9.65 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Senior had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 6.67%.
Here are the key takeaways from Senior’s conference call:
- Sale of Aerostructures completed on 31 Dec 2025, enabling Senior to refocus as a market-leading fluid conveyance and thermal management business.
- Strong 2025 financial performance — revenue £738m (+6% constant currency), Adjusted Operating Profit £63.6m (+22% cc), margin 8.6%, Adjusted EPS 9.65p (+9%), ROCE 13.1% and cash conversion 90%, with a proposed dividend up 25% to 3p.
- Aerospace outperformance with revenue +10% cc, Adjusted Op Profit +32.5% and margin at 11.4%, supported by pricing, higher build rates, defense (F-35/C-130) and semiconductor equipment demand (book-to-bill 1.21).
- Flexonics faced softer end markets — revenue broadly flat, book-to-bill fell to 0.93, and management took ~£5m of restructuring/headcount reductions in heavy-duty truck activities, creating near-term margin and demand risk.
- Balance sheet and cash strengthened — net debt reduced to £117m (leverage 0.9x) supporting CapEx, dividends and bolt-on M&A, but the planned £40m share buyback has been paused pending offer discussions.
Senior Price Performance
Shares of LON:SNR opened at GBX 308 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -165.59, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 233.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 205.89. Senior has a 1-year low of GBX 113 and a 1-year high of GBX 315.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Mary Waldner acquired 10,000 shares of Senior stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 188 per share, for a total transaction of £18,800. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.
Senior Company Profile
Senior is an international, market-leading, engineering solutions provider with 30 operating businesses in 13 countries*.
Senior designs, manufactures and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the worldwide aerospace, defence, land vehicle and power & energy markets.
The Group aims to create long-term sustainable growth in shareholder value through a culture of empowerment of autonomous and collaborative operations working within an effective control framework.
