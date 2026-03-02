Senior (LON:SNR) Announces Earnings Results

Senior (LON:SNR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 9.65 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Senior had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 6.67%.

Here are the key takeaways from Senior’s conference call:

Sale of Aerostructures completed on 31 Dec 2025, enabling Senior to refocus as a market-leading fluid conveyance and thermal management business.

on 31 Dec 2025, enabling Senior to refocus as a market-leading fluid conveyance and thermal management business. Strong 2025 financial performance — revenue £738m (+6% constant currency), Adjusted Operating Profit £63.6m (+22% cc), margin 8.6%, Adjusted EPS 9.65p (+9%), ROCE 13.1% and cash conversion 90%, with a proposed dividend up 25% to 3p.

— revenue £738m (+6% constant currency), Adjusted Operating Profit £63.6m (+22% cc), margin 8.6%, Adjusted EPS 9.65p (+9%), ROCE 13.1% and cash conversion 90%, with a proposed dividend up 25% to 3p. Aerospace outperformance with revenue +10% cc, Adjusted Op Profit +32.5% and margin at 11.4%, supported by pricing, higher build rates, defense (F-35/C-130) and semiconductor equipment demand (book-to-bill 1.21).

with revenue +10% cc, Adjusted Op Profit +32.5% and margin at 11.4%, supported by pricing, higher build rates, defense (F-35/C-130) and semiconductor equipment demand (book-to-bill 1.21). Flexonics faced softer end markets — revenue broadly flat, book-to-bill fell to 0.93, and management took ~£5m of restructuring/headcount reductions in heavy-duty truck activities, creating near-term margin and demand risk.

— revenue broadly flat, book-to-bill fell to 0.93, and management took ~£5m of restructuring/headcount reductions in heavy-duty truck activities, creating near-term margin and demand risk. Balance sheet and cash strengthened — net debt reduced to £117m (leverage 0.9x) supporting CapEx, dividends and bolt-on M&A, but the planned £40m share buyback has been paused pending offer discussions.

Senior Price Performance

Shares of LON:SNR opened at GBX 308 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -165.59, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 233.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 205.89. Senior has a 1-year low of GBX 113 and a 1-year high of GBX 315.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Senior from GBX 215 to GBX 255 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 target price on shares of Senior in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Senior from GBX 185 to GBX 230 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 253.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mary Waldner acquired 10,000 shares of Senior stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 188 per share, for a total transaction of £18,800. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Senior Company Profile

Senior is an international, market-leading, engineering solutions provider with 30 operating businesses in 13 countries*.

Senior designs, manufactures and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the worldwide aerospace, defence, land vehicle and power & energy markets.

The Group aims to create long-term sustainable growth in shareholder value through a culture of empowerment of autonomous and collaborative operations working within an effective control framework.

