SEMrush (NYSE:SEMR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

SEMrush (NYSE:SEMR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. SEMrush had a negative return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 1.05%.The business had revenue of $117.66 million during the quarter.

SEMrush Stock Down 0.2%

SEMR traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,316,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,959. SEMrush has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $11.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -590.00 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SEMR shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SEMrush from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of SEMrush from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of SEMrush in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Northland Securities lowered shares of SEMrush from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut SEMrush from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce”.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider specializing in online visibility management and digital marketing analytics. Its cloud-based platform offers tools for search engine optimization (SEO), pay-per-click (PPC) advertising research, content marketing, social media management, and competitive intelligence. By aggregating data across search engines, advertising networks, and social platforms, the company enables marketers to track keyword rankings, audit websites, analyze backlink profiles, and uncover competitor strategies.

The company’s flagship offering, the SEMrush toolkit, includes modules for keyword research, site auditing, position tracking, backlink analysis, and content optimization.

