Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 54.90%.

Sealed Air Stock Down 0.1%

SEE opened at $41.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $44.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sealed Air

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,189,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,988,000 after buying an additional 92,355 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,754,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,982 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth about $188,465,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sealed Air by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,220,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,963,000 after acquiring an additional 507,067 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,395,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SEE. Raymond James Financial lowered Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $43.80) on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.42.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation is a global packaging company that develops and manufactures a wide range of materials, equipment and services designed to protect, preserve and promote products. Best known for inventing Bubble Wrap® protective packaging, the company serves customers across food and beverage, e-commerce, electronics, manufacturing and healthcare industries. Sealed Air’s solutions help businesses reduce product damage, extend shelf life and improve operational efficiency.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into three primary segments.

