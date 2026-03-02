Scotiabank Lowers Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Price Target to $11.50

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Evercore set a $12.00 price objective on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Douglas Emmett from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.28.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

DEI stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,068,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,211. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.76. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $17.47.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $249.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.91 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.62%.Douglas Emmett’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Douglas Emmett has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Emmett

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 220.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 448.3% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust headquartered in Santa Monica, California. The company specializes in the ownership, management and development of high‐quality office and multifamily properties, primarily concentrated in the coastal regions of Los Angeles County and the Greater Honolulu area. As a vertically integrated real estate platform, Douglas Emmett controls all aspects of property operations, leasing, capital improvements and tenant relations, positioning it to deliver stable, long‐term cash flows.

The company’s office portfolio consists predominantly of Class A buildings located in prime business districts, featuring modern amenities, campus-like settings and environmentally conscious design elements.

