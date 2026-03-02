Scotiabank Issues Positive Forecast for Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Stock Price

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.08.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,143,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,181. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $37.16 and a 12 month high of $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Gildan Activewear

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3,516.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 161.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 867.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 513 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) is a vertically integrated manufacturer and wholesaler of branded basic apparel, including activewear, socks, hosiery and underwear. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company produces a wide range of products such as T-shirts, fleece garments, sport shirts, performance wear, and shapewear under its Gildan, Anvil, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Peds and Silks brands. Leveraging its in-house knitting, dyeing, cut-and-sew and finishing operations, Gildan supplies blank apparel to screen printers, promotional product distributors and major retailers around the world.

Since its founding in 1984 by Glenn J.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.