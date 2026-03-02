Scotiabank Cuts SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $223.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Scotiabank from $233.00 to $223.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SBAC. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Williams Trading set a $237.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.00.

SBA Communications Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of SBAC traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $198.91. The stock had a trading volume of 672,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,039. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $177.49 and a fifty-two week high of $245.16. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.95.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $719.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.80 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 36.40%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,163,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,920,000 after purchasing an additional 403,285 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,996,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,320,412,000 after buying an additional 2,328,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,911,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $950,054,000 after acquiring an additional 158,738 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,085,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,655,000 after acquiring an additional 16,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,034,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,615,000 after acquiring an additional 179,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops wireless communications infrastructure. Its core business is the leasing of space on communications towers, rooftop sites and other wireless structures to mobile network operators, broadband providers and other wireless service customers. The company also provides site development, construction and ongoing site management services to support the deployment and operation of wireless networks.

In addition to traditional macro towers, SBA offers a range of infrastructure solutions designed for dense urban and suburban markets, including small cells, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and fiber backhaul and transport services.

