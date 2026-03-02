Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0784 per share on Friday, March 6th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is a 8.7% increase from Schwab Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of SCMB opened at $26.19 on Monday. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.73.
About Schwab Municipal Bond ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab Municipal Bond ETF
- Silver Crossed $100: Is the $500 surge next? (Join us March 4)
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- ATCX is Sitting on One of Brazil’s Largest Critical Minerals Portfolios!
- America’s 1776 happening again
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.