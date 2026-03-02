Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMBGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0784 per share on Friday, March 6th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is a 8.7% increase from Schwab Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of SCMB opened at $26.19 on Monday. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.73.

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

