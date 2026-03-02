Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Short Interest Down 24.1% in February

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 125,663 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the January 29th total of 165,605 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 538,156 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 538,156 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 1.3%

SCHC traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,405. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.24. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $30.84 and a 12 month high of $51.78.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

