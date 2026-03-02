Royce & Associates LP Sells 57,687 Shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida $SBCF

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,242,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,687 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida were worth $37,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 69.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 24.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $31.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $35.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.67.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $204.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.25 million. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 15.47%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.50 price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.90.

In other Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida news, Director Dennis J. Arczynski sold 3,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $116,963.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $34,210. This represents a 77.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph B. Shearouse III acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.19 per share, with a total value of $132,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,245. This represents a 12.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,752 shares of company stock valued at $726,126. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as a bank holding company through its principal subsidiary, Seacoast National Bank. Headquartered in Stuart, Florida, Seacoast National Bank provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services across the coastal region of Florida. Its network of branches serves customers from Martin County through Miami-Dade County, offering deposit accounts, lending solutions, cash management and payment services to individuals, small businesses and middle-market companies.

In addition to traditional banking, Seacoast offers specialized mortgage lending and wealth management services.

