Royce & Associates LP Sells 184,580 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 184,580 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $33,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KTOS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 190,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 35,098 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $791,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 393,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after purchasing an additional 41,265 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In related news, Director Scot B. Jarvis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 90,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,956,696. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey G. Rock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total value of $361,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,258.48. This trade represents a 15.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 582,907 shares of company stock valued at $50,754,943. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $86.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 662.97 and a beta of 1.12. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $134.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $345.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KTOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane set a $80.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.28.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.