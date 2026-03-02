Royce & Associates LP Purchases 94,205 Shares of Exponent, Inc. $EXPO

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 375,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,205 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Exponent were worth $26,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 21.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Exponent by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its holdings in Exponent by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 3,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Exponent by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Exponent by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXPO stock opened at $72.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 0.77. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.81 and a twelve month high of $87.88.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Exponent had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $147.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 57.69%.

In other news, CEO Catherine Corrigan sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $263,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,294,036.65. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Pye sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $303,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 25,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,747.88. The trade was a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,808 shares of company stock valued at $915,845. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Exponent in a report on Monday, February 9th. William Blair raised Exponent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Exponent in a report on Monday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Exponent, Inc (NASDAQ: EXPO) is an engineering and scientific consulting firm that offers multidisciplinary analysis and advisory services to clients across a range of industries. The company’s expertise spans mechanical, materials and corrosion engineering, civil and structural engineering, electrical engineering, industrial hygiene, toxicology and health sciences, and failure analysis. Exponent provides support for product design, performance evaluation, litigation consulting, and regulatory compliance, helping manufacturers, insurers, law firms and government agencies address complex technical challenges.

Founded in 1967 in Menlo Park, California, Exponent has grown from a small failure-analysis laboratory into a global consulting practice.

