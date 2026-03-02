Royce & Associates LP Purchases 79,707 Shares of Merchants Bancorp $MBIN

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 862,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,707 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $27,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 44.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Merchants Bancorp

In other news, insider Martin A. Schroeter sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $253,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,178.86. The trade was a 33.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 34.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of MBIN opened at $42.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.27. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $185.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.80 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 16.02%. Analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merchants Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ: MBIN) is the bank holding company for Merchants Bank, a regional financial institution headquartered in Buffalo, New York. Through its network of branches and digital platforms, the company offers a range of banking services across western and central New York. Merchants Bancorp operates as a full‐service commercial bank, serving small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, families and individuals in its core markets.

The company’s primary activities include deposit taking, commercial and consumer lending, mortgage origination, and treasury management services.

