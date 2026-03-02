Royce & Associates LP Purchases 167,623 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company $GPK

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,244,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,623 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $24,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,022,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,846 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 32.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,501,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,094 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at $55,632,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,138,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,681 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,570,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,781,000 after buying an additional 1,218,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $13.00 price objective on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $14.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $12.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $16.84. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $28.19.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.15%.Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Graphic Packaging has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.73%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a leading provider of sustainable paperboard packaging solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed for food, beverage and other consumer goods markets. The company specializes in the manufacture of containerboard, folding cartons and engineered fill materials, as well as beverage packaging systems including paperboard cups, carriers and related components.

Through a network of manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe and Latin America, Graphic Packaging serves a diverse customer base that includes major consumer packaged goods companies, quick-service restaurants and retail chains.

