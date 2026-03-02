Royce & Associates LP Has $28.25 Million Stock Holdings in Bel Fuse Inc. $BELFB

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 47.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 182,155 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $28,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 52.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the third quarter worth about $78,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 60.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 437.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BELFB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Bel Fuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Northland Securities set a $266.00 target price on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.20.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

Shares of BELFB opened at $229.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.51. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.99 and a 52 week high of $248.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bel Fuse

In other news, CEO Farouq Salem Ali Tuweiq sold 33,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $7,948,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter E. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.75, for a total transaction of $1,074,375.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,592,471.25. This trade represents a 23.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bel Fuse Profile

Bel Fuse Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic components that bridge power, data and video applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products, including board-level circuit protection devices such as fuses, positive temperature coefficient (PTC) resistors and inductors; power transformers, modules and supplies; as well as connectivity solutions encompassing USB, HDMI, RJ45, coaxial and fiber-optic connectors. These products serve a wide array of end markets, including telecommunications, data communications, consumer electronics, industrial automation, automotive and renewable energy.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Oradell, New Jersey, Bel Fuse has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

