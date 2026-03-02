Royce & Associates LP Has $19.29 Million Position in Helios Technologies, Inc. $HLIO

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $19,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 14.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Helios Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Helios Technologies stock opened at $71.23 on Monday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $76.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.03 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 7th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.64%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLIO. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

Helios Technologies, Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and distributor of highly engineered motion and electronic controls solutions. Headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, the company serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across mobile and industrial end markets, including agriculture, construction, material handling, oil and gas, and renewable energy. Established in 2018 through a carve-out of established hydraulic and electronic control businesses, Helios has rapidly built scale through strategic acquisitions, broadening its product portfolio and geographic reach.

The company’s Motion Technologies segment offers a comprehensive suite of hydraulic products, including gear pumps, piston pumps and motors, directional and proportional valves, cylinders, reservoirs, filtration systems and accumulators.

