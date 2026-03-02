Royce & Associates LP Grows Position in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited $FIHL

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) by 2,333.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,591,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,525,868 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Fidelis Insurance were worth $28,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 332.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 937,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,544,000 after purchasing an additional 720,734 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,119,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,716,000 after buying an additional 589,985 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 896,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,517,000 after acquiring an additional 320,242 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,253,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Fidelis Insurance Price Performance

Shares of FIHL stock opened at $19.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.52. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.25.

Fidelis Insurance Announces Dividend

Fidelis Insurance ( NYSE:FIHL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $600.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.14 million. Fidelis Insurance had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 9.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.15%.

Fidelis Insurance announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIHL. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fidelis Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

Fidelis Insurance Company Profile

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd is a Bermuda‐incorporated specialty insurer and reinsurer that underwrites a broad range of liability and property risks. Founded in 2015, the company completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2016 under the ticker FIHL. Fidelis focuses on providing tailored solutions for complex risks that traditional insurers may find difficult to accommodate, leveraging data analytics and underwriting expertise to structure policies across diverse industry segments.

The company’s product portfolio spans casualty lines—including general liability, excess and umbrella, professional indemnity, and management liability—alongside property, marine, energy and specialty programs.

