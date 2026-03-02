Royce & Associates LP Boosts Stock Position in PACS Group, Inc. $PACS

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Free Report) by 76.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,859,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806,446 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in PACS Group were worth $25,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PACS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PACS Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,939,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,092,000 after purchasing an additional 85,183 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACS Group by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,129,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,595,000 after buying an additional 617,124 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACS Group by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after buying an additional 98,277 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of PACS Group by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 859,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after buying an additional 348,743 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of PACS Group by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 435,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after buying an additional 68,142 shares during the period.
PACS Group Stock Performance
NYSE PACS opened at $36.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of -0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.44. PACS Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $43.08.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PACS Group
PACS Group Profile
PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PACS Group
- Silver Crossed $100: Is the $500 surge next? (Join us March 4)
- America’s 1776 happening again
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- ATCX is Sitting on One of Brazil’s Largest Critical Minerals Portfolios!
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PACS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.