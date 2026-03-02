Royce & Associates LP Boosts Stock Position in PACS Group, Inc. $PACS

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Free Report) by 76.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,859,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806,446 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in PACS Group were worth $25,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PACS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PACS Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,939,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,092,000 after purchasing an additional 85,183 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACS Group by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,129,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,595,000 after buying an additional 617,124 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACS Group by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after buying an additional 98,277 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of PACS Group by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 859,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after buying an additional 348,743 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of PACS Group by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 435,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after buying an additional 68,142 shares during the period.

Get PACS Group alerts:

PACS Group Stock Performance

NYSE PACS opened at $36.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of -0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.44. PACS Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $43.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on PACS Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research upgraded PACS Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PACS Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial set a $40.00 target price on shares of PACS Group in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PACS Group in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PACS Group

PACS Group Profile

(Free Report)

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.