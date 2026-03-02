Royce & Associates LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited $NOMD

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 45.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,451,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765,690 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $32,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOMD. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 115,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 45,051 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 928,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,213,000 after purchasing an additional 47,866 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $460,000. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $10.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $20.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Nomad Foods from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Nomad Foods Limited is a leading frozen foods company headquartered in the United Kingdom, operating under the ticker symbol NOMD on the New York Stock Exchange. The company’s portfolio comprises well-known consumer brands such as Birds Eye, iglo, Findus, Goodfella’s and Aunt Bessie’s, covering a wide range of categories including vegetables, seafood, ready meals, pizzas and desserts. Nomad Foods focuses on delivering convenient, high-quality frozen products designed to meet evolving consumer preferences for taste, nutrition and ease of preparation.

Formed in 2015 through the acquisition of Iglo Group by investment firms Permira and Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Nomad Foods was created with the strategy of building Europe’s largest frozen foods platform.

