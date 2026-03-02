Royce & Associates LP Acquires 48,419 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 62.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,419 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $22,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 222.7% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 73.0% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 891.1% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.6%

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $197.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.99. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $129.38 and a 1-year high of $203.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

