Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 39.9% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 27,875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,951 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 615 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth about $261,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROST. Wall Street Zen raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $181.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ross Stores from $188.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.78.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $205.64 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.36 and a 12-month high of $206.40. The company has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.20.

Ross Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: ROST) is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross’s business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

