Robert W. Baird Issues Pessimistic Forecast for VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Stock Price

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VICI. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $33.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, December 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.69.

NYSE:VICI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.23. 3,083,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,403,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.70. VICI Properties has a one year low of $27.48 and a one year high of $34.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 69.28%.VICI Properties’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.420-2.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $537,676,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 31,134.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,218,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,336,000 after buying an additional 10,185,477 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,406,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,752,000 after buying an additional 5,720,867 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 247.8% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,792,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,112,000 after buying an additional 5,551,620 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 99.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,656,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,886,000 after buying an additional 4,815,053 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

