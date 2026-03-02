River Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $627,000 Investment in Schwab 1000 Index ETF $SCHK

River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $85,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 753.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Get Schwab 1000 Index ETF alerts:

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF stock opened at $33.07 on Monday. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $33.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.17 and a 200 day moving average of $32.48.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Profile

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.