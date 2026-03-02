River Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $627,000 Investment in Schwab 1000 Index ETF $SCHK

River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $85,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 753.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000.
Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Down 0.5%
Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF stock opened at $33.07 on Monday. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $33.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.17 and a 200 day moving average of $32.48.
Schwab 1000 Index ETF Profile
The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
