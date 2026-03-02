Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RYTM. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.64.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of RYTM stock opened at $95.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.40 and a beta of 2.00. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $45.90 and a 52-week high of $122.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.90 and its 200 day moving average is $103.58.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.06. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 266.56% and a negative net margin of 103.57%.The business had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 4,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $444,025.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,190,445.12. The trade was a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $371,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,310,354. The trade was a 13.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 25,003 shares of company stock worth $2,589,015 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 303.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing targeted therapies for rare genetic diseases of obesity and metabolic dysfunction. The company’s research focuses on the melanocortin‐4 receptor (MC4R) pathway, which plays a central role in regulating appetite, energy expenditure and body weight. Using proprietary peptide technology, Rhythm aims to provide precision treatments to patients with specific genetic variants that disrupt normal weight regulation.

The company’s lead investigational product, setmelanotide, is a selective MC4R agonist designed to restore signaling in patients with deficiencies in genes such as POMC, LEPR and PCSK1.

