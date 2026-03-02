RFP Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $11,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $204.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $85.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $150.35 and a 1 year high of $205.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.38.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

