Reviewing AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) and VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) and AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.7% of VTEX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of AvePoint shares are held by institutional investors. 40.9% of VTEX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of AvePoint shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for VTEX and AvePoint, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VTEX 0 3 3 0 2.50 AvePoint 0 5 11 0 2.69

Earnings and Valuation

VTEX currently has a consensus price target of $6.16, indicating a potential upside of 81.44%. AvePoint has a consensus price target of $17.28, indicating a potential upside of 60.25%. Given VTEX’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe VTEX is more favorable than AvePoint.

This table compares VTEX and AvePoint”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VTEX $240.52 million 2.58 $20.01 million $0.11 30.86 AvePoint $419.50 million 5.55 $34.80 million $0.16 67.38

AvePoint has higher revenue and earnings than VTEX. VTEX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AvePoint, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

VTEX has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AvePoint has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares VTEX and AvePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VTEX 8.32% 8.13% 5.58% AvePoint 8.34% 8.19% 5.06%

Summary

AvePoint beats VTEX on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VTEX

(Get Free Report)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. It has operations in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, France, Italy, Mexico, Peru, Portugal, Romania, Singapore, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States. VTEX was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About AvePoint

(Get Free Report)

AvePoint, Inc. provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services. AvePoint, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

