Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $82.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Friday, February 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.76.

Shares of QSR stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.09. 370,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,870,408. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $58.71 and a 12-month high of $73.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.55.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 25,472 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $1,806,219.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 961,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,164,506.62. The trade was a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Axel Schwan sold 34,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $2,358,731.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 194,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,163,369.84. The trade was a 15.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 186,401 shares of company stock worth $12,857,069 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.1% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company’s principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International’s business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI’s restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

