Repligen Corporation $RGEN Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 59,136 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Repligen were worth $19,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 3,850.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Repligen by 16.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,067,000 after purchasing an additional 20,375 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Repligen during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Repligen by 2,663.6% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RGEN. Weiss Ratings raised Repligen from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Repligen from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.58.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $44,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 91,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,783,181. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $128.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 151.45, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. Repligen Corporation has a one year low of $102.96 and a one year high of $175.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.11.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.23 million. Repligen had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Repligen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.010 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Repligen Corporation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) is a life sciences company that develops and manufactures high-value consumable products for bioprocessing applications. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company specializes in technologies that support the development and production of biopharmaceuticals. Repligen’s offerings include chromatography resins, filtration membranes, single-use technologies and systems for downstream purification and upstream processing.

The company’s core product lines encompass Protein A affinity resins, designed for monoclonal antibody purification, and a portfolio of ion exchange, multimodal and hydrophobic interaction resins.

