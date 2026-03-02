Regents Gate Capital LLP Takes $4.96 Million Position in A. O. Smith Corporation $AOS

Regents Gate Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 67,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,000. A. O. Smith makes up 1.8% of Regents Gate Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 3,125.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 44,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 988.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Darrell W. Schuh sold 356 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $28,440.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,237.55. This trade represents a 9.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $77.92 on Monday. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $81.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 29.51% and a net margin of 14.26%.The company had revenue of $912.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 37.31%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AOS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $69.00 price objective on A. O. Smith and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $75.00 price target on A. O. Smith and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $77.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

A. O. Smith Corporation, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a leading manufacturer of water heating and water treatment products for residential and commercial applications. Since its founding in 1874, the company has built a reputation for producing reliable, energy-efficient water heaters, boilers and pressure vessels. Its product portfolio encompasses gas, electric, condensing and tankless water heaters, as well as specialty boilers designed to meet a variety of building and industrial needs.

The company operates through two primary segments: North America and Asia.

