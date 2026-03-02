Regents Gate Capital LLP Makes New $710,000 Investment in RBC Bearings Incorporated $RBC

Regents Gate Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RBC. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at $352,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth $39,818,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,495,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 78,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,677,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on RBC. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $542.00 price target on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $560.50.

RBC Bearings Stock Down 0.1%

RBC stock opened at $575.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $508.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $443.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.73, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.47. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $297.28 and a one year high of $581.87.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.69 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 15.00%.The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of highly engineered precision bearings and components for extreme applications. The company’s product portfolio includes cylindrical roller bearings, spherical plain bearings, ball bearings, track rollers, and engineered components such as metal-to-metal and polymer bearings. These products are tailored to meet the demanding requirements of aerospace, defense and industrial customers where reliability under severe conditions is critical.

The company’s bearings and components find application in aircraft engines, auxiliary power units, landing gear systems, space and missile programs, industrial gas turbines, oil and gas drilling equipment, and heavy machinery.

