Regents Gate Capital LLP Invests $3.59 Million in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Regents Gate Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,521 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,000. EMCOR Group accounts for 1.3% of Regents Gate Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EME. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in EMCOR Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EME opened at $724.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $708.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $664.71. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $320.89 and a 52 week high of $835.00.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.51. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.250-29.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.67%.

EMCOR Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on EME. DA Davidson raised their price objective on EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $731.33.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results topped estimates — EPS $7.19 vs. $6.68 consensus and revenue $4.51B vs. $4.28B; revenue rose 19.7% year‑over‑year and margins/ROE remain strong. This is the main fundamental positive underpinning the stock today. EME Q4 Earnings Beat

Q4 results topped estimates — EPS $7.19 vs. $6.68 consensus and revenue $4.51B vs. $4.28B; revenue rose 19.7% year‑over‑year and margins/ROE remain strong. This is the main fundamental positive underpinning the stock today. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades/target raises — DA Davidson raised its target to $900 (buy) and Robert W. Baird lifted its target to $808 (outperform), signaling continued bullish analyst sentiment and sizable upside from current levels. Analyst Target Raises

Analyst upgrades/target raises — DA Davidson raised its target to $900 (buy) and Robert W. Baird lifted its target to $808 (outperform), signaling continued bullish analyst sentiment and sizable upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Secular growth tailwind — industry pieces highlight EMCOR as a beneficiary of AI/data‑center buildouts (power, cooling, infrastructure), which supports multi‑year demand expectations. AI Data Center Tailwind

Secular growth tailwind — industry pieces highlight EMCOR as a beneficiary of AI/data‑center buildouts (power, cooling, infrastructure), which supports multi‑year demand expectations. Neutral Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance provided — EPS guidance of $27.25–$29.25 and revenue guidance $17.8B–$18.5B (company release). Range roughly brackets consensus, so the update is not a clear surprise but will shift focus to execution against the midpoint. Company Press Release

FY‑2026 guidance provided — EPS guidance of $27.25–$29.25 and revenue guidance $17.8B–$18.5B (company release). Range roughly brackets consensus, so the update is not a clear surprise but will shift focus to execution against the midpoint. Neutral Sentiment: Full disclosure materials available — investors can review the slide deck and earnings‑call transcript for detail on backlog, margins and segment trends. Earnings Call Transcript

Full disclosure materials available — investors can review the slide deck and earnings‑call transcript for detail on backlog, margins and segment trends. Negative Sentiment: Stock sold off intraday/premarket despite the beat — some traders took profits after recent gains and the stock’s elevated valuation, which pressured the price even with strong results. Market Reaction

Stock sold off intraday/premarket despite the beat — some traders took profits after recent gains and the stock’s elevated valuation, which pressured the price even with strong results. Negative Sentiment: High valuation and recent run‑up increase sensitivity — EME’s premium multiple and proximity to 12‑month highs make the stock vulnerable to profit‑taking and any guidance nuance. No external link

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR’s service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

