Regents Gate Capital LLP Increases Position in CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

Regents Gate Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,074,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,678 shares during the period. CNH Industrial comprises approximately 4.1% of Regents Gate Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Regents Gate Capital LLP owned about 0.09% of CNH Industrial worth $11,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 21,312.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,781,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749,536 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,198,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 323.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,776,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,909,000 after buying an additional 3,647,517 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,521,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,054,000 after buying an additional 2,698,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 5,176.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,917,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNH opened at $12.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a current ratio of 13.34. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $14.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average is $10.75.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 2.82%.The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.450 EPS. Research analysts predict that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

CNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. iA Financial set a $13.00 price objective on CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, December 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.37.

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

