Regents Gate Capital LLP Buys 31,965 Shares of Owens Corning Inc $OC

Regents Gate Capital LLP grew its stake in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,190 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 31,965 shares during the period. Owens Corning accounts for about 3.4% of Regents Gate Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Regents Gate Capital LLP owned 0.08% of Owens Corning worth $9,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,719,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 164.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 920,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,618,000 after purchasing an additional 572,770 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,203,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 92.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,086,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,279,000 after buying an additional 523,376 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Owens Corning by 99.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 911,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,917,000 after buying an additional 454,382 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on OC. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $143.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Argus upgraded Owens Corning to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $157.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.58.

Owens Corning Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE OC opened at $121.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.35. Owens Corning Inc has a 52 week low of $97.53 and a 52 week high of $159.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 21.93% and a negative net margin of 5.17%.Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning is a global leader in composite materials and building products, with a primary focus on insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. The company serves professional contractors, builders and industrial manufacturers by providing solutions designed to improve energy efficiency, structural performance and durability. Its products are used in residential, commercial, and industrial applications worldwide.

The company’s core product lines include fiberglass insulation for thermal and acoustic comfort, roofing shingles and underlayment systems engineered for weather protection, and advanced composite materials for markets such as wind energy, automotive, marine and infrastructure.

Featured Articles

