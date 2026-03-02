Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.40.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $11.00 price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th.

Insider Activity at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, insider Najat Khan sold 124,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $548,617.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 611,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,105.35. This represents a 16.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $924,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,429,863 shares in the company, valued at $27,005,424.60. The trade was a 3.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 819,212 shares of company stock worth $3,523,950. Company insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 627.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 269,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 232,038 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $890,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 177,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 12,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $3.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $7.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average is $4.69.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.56 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.98% and a negative net margin of 863.37%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 671.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: RXRX) is a biopharmaceutical company that combines advanced automation, artificial intelligence and high-throughput biology to discover and develop novel therapeutics. The company’s proprietary platform integrates deep-learning algorithms with large-scale cellular imaging and chemical biology, enabling the rapid identification of potential drug candidates across a range of indications. By automating complex laboratory workflows and leveraging computational models, Recursion aims to accelerate the drug discovery process and expand the scope of targets that can be addressed.

At the core of Recursion’s offering is its digital biology platform, which captures billions of cell images under varying chemical and genetic perturbations.

