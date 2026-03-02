Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTCT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/23/2026 – PTC Therapeutics had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $92.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2026 – PTC Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays PLC. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2026 – PTC Therapeutics was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

2/20/2026 – PTC Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald.

2/20/2026 – PTC Therapeutics had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $87.00 to $82.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2026 – PTC Therapeutics had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2026 – PTC Therapeutics had its price target lowered by Bank of America Corporation from $97.00 to $93.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2026 – PTC Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by TD Cowen.

1/27/2026 – PTC Therapeutics was upgraded by Barclays PLC from “equal weight” to “overweight”. They now have a $119.00 price target on the stock, up from $68.00.

1/8/2026 – PTC Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2026 – PTC Therapeutics was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

Insider Transactions at PTC Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $207,525.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 87,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,056,376.48. This trade represents a 3.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Pauwels sold 3,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $209,397.84. Following the transaction, the insider owned 77,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,349,181.92. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,765 shares of company stock worth $12,617,737. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC Therapeutics Inc alerts:

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule and biologic therapies for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 1998, PTC has dedicated its efforts to addressing high unmet medical needs by targeting underlying genetic causes of disease. The company’s research platform emphasizes mechanisms such as nonsense suppression and RNA modulation, enabling the development of novel treatments for conditions with limited therapeutic options.

Among PTC’s approved products is Translarna (ataluren), a first-in-class therapy designed to treat nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in select markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.