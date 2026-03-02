Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $9.81 Million Stock Holdings in Flagstar Bank, National Association $FLG

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 849,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,202 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flagstar Bank, National Association were worth $9,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Flagstar Bank, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,502,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,394,000. Old West Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association during the third quarter valued at about $3,124,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association by 28.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 40,374 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association in the second quarter valued at about $23,059,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bank, National Association Price Performance

Flagstar Bank, National Association stock opened at $12.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 1.08. Flagstar Bank, National Association has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $14.53.

Flagstar Bank, National Association Announces Dividend

Flagstar Bank, National Association ( NYSE:FLG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.00 million. Flagstar Bank, National Association had a negative return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 3.68%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flagstar Bank, National Association will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Flagstar Bank, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Flagstar Bank, National Association from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Flagstar Bank, National Association from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Flagstar Bank, National Association from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Flagstar Bank, National Association from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flagstar Bank, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.46.

About Flagstar Bank, National Association

Flagstar Financial Corporation (NYSE: FLG) is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary, Flagstar Bank, provides a range of financial services across the United States. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, Flagstar combines commercial banking, mortgage lending and servicing, and deposit products to serve individuals, businesses and public entities. As a publicly traded company, Flagstar leverages its banking charter and national mortgage platform to deliver tailored financial solutions through both digital and branch channels.

The company’s mortgage business is one of the largest residential originators and servicers in the nation, offering retail, wholesale and correspondent lending channels.

