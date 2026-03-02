Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 190,911 Block, Inc. $XYZ

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 190,911 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,797,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Block by 24.0% in the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 179,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,956,000 after purchasing an additional 34,678 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Block in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,383,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,400,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Block by 2,385.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 612,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,255,000 after purchasing an additional 587,719 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Block in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XYZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Block from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Block from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.97.

Block Stock Performance

Block stock opened at $63.77 on Monday. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $82.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.11. The company has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.64.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter. Block had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 6.66%. Block’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Block

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $70,441.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 271,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,393,858.72. This represents a 0.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Owen Britton Jennings sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $52,591.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 242,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,529,097.64. This trade represents a 0.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,797 shares of company stock valued at $940,298. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Block News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Block this week:

About Block

Block (NYSE:XYZ) is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block’s portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

Further Reading

