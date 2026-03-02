Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX Position Lowered by IVY Lane Capital Management LLC

IVY Lane Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. Quest Diagnostics comprises approximately 6.2% of IVY Lane Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. IVY Lane Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $5,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 369.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 18,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rexford Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $219.00 price target on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Evercore set a $220.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.83, for a total value of $227,566.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 38,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,859,531.93. The trade was a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick Plewman sold 5,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,155,048.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,724. This trade represents a 26.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,164 shares of company stock worth $1,872,363. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $211.75 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $157.20 and a 1-year high of $213.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.45-9.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 36.57%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) is a leading provider of diagnostic information services that supports clinical decision-making for patients, physicians and healthcare organizations. The company operates a network of clinical laboratories and patient service centers that perform a broad range of laboratory tests and diagnostic assays used in routine care, disease diagnosis, monitoring and screening.

Its services span core clinical laboratory testing, anatomic pathology, molecular and genomic diagnostics, infectious disease testing and toxicology.

Featured Stories

