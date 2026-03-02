Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSIAW) Short Interest Down 23.3% in February

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSIAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,313 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the January 29th total of 5,622 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,118 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 11,118 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Quantum-Si Trading Down 7.6%

Quantum-Si stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,313. Quantum-Si has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.28.

About Quantum-Si

Quantum-Si, Inc (NASDAQ: QSIAW) is a life sciences company focused on developing a next-generation protein sequencing platform. The company aims to unlock the proteome by enabling single-molecule protein analysis, a capability that promises to advance drug discovery, diagnostic development and molecular biology research. Quantum-Si’s core technology leverages proprietary semiconductor-based nanopore arrays and optical detection to directly sequence proteins and quantify expression patterns with high sensitivity.

Headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Quantum-Si was founded to address limitations in existing proteomics methods, such as mass spectrometry, which can be time-consuming and less sensitive to low-abundance proteins.

